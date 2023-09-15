Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 145,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 17,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 98,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

