Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

