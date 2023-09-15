iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 827.8% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 119,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $184.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

