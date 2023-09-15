Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,621 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 254.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $607,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,925 shares of company stock valued at $113,590,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.