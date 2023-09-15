Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $322,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

