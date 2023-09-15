Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 795 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

