Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.