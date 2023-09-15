Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 377.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.64.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
