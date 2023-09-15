Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $274.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

