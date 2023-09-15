Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

