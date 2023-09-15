Private Asset Management Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 57,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $34.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.