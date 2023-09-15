SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

