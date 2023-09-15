Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 3.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,340. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

