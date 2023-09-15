The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.88. 586,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,035. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.