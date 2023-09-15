Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 628,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 332,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $16.18 on Friday. 148,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.