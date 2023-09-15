Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. 936,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

