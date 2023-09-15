Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $702.81. 191,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,488. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

