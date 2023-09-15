Woodstock Corp Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 1,473,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

