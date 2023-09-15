Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.58. 256,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,077. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

