Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,793. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.