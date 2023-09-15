Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $234,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 755.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30,393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.47.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

