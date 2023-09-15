Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,602 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shopify Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

