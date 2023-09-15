Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 192,952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $241,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.05. 281,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

