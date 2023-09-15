Nordea Investment Management AB Has $321.06 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $321,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

GTLS stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

