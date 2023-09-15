Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 650 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

CNQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 127,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

