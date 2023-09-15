Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. 568,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.