Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 268,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 268,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $261,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,498. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

