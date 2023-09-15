Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 96,981 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

