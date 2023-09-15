Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 885,585 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Monster Beverage worth $283,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 1,516,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,364. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

