Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 7,854,021 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.09% of Conagra Brands worth $491,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 585,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,218. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

