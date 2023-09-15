Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

