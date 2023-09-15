Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,142,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $236.98. 9,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $256.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

