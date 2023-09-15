McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Greenfield Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.9% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $284.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

