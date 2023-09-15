Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

ACM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.38. 75,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

