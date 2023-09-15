Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 725,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

