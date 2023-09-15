Packaging Co. of America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $137.95.

Insider Activity

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

