Somerset Trust Co Sells 955 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 643,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,485. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

