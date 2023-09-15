Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $166.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

