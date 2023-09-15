Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

