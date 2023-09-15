Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 210 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.05 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

