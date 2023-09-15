S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $392.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

