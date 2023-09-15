Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.37 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,822 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

