VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 413.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

SMH stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

