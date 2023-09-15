Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,367 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.