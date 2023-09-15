Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $902,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

