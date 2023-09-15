Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 306 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $222.17 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

