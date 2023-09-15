Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $77.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

