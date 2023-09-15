Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 631 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,883 shares of company stock worth $7,785,258. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

