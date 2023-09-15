Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.