Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 111 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

